Kazatomprom plans to supply nuclear fuel to NPPs around the world - A. Zhumagaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The professional holiday of nuclear industry employees was celebrated in Astana. At the formal meeting devoted to the celebration of Nuclear Industry Employee Day Askar Zhumagaliyev, CEO of Kazatomprom, congratulated his fellow employees noting their contribution into the development of the company and national economy, according to the press service of the company.

"Thanks to the support of nuclear industry by the Head of the State, Kazatomprom has become a world leader in uranium production. Not all domestic companies have such achievements. We have set a higher goal - intended construction of conversion facility and supply of nuclear fuel for NPPs all over the world. For fulfillment of these tasks we have professional and tight-knit team," said A.Zhumagaliyev in his congratulatory address. Today there are about 28 thousand employees in Kazatomprom. They are highly qualified dedicated specialists. A.Zhumagaliyev rewarded with badges of honor and letters of thanks 18 best employees of the central office who made a great contribution in the development of the company and nuclear industry. Besides, in the context of celebrating the Kazakhstan people languages day 24 employees having the best results in learning of Kazakh language were awarded with special diplomas and certificates. In the end of ceremonial event, Askar Zhumagaliyev congratulated on a victory the employees taking the top spot in Spartakiad of Samruk Kazyna group of companies and in the charitable marathon.