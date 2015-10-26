  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazatomprom, Qatar Solar Energy to set up joint venture

    18:13, 26 October 2015
    Photo: None
    DOHA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom and Qatar Solar Energy have signed a deal to create a joint venture between Kazakhstan Solar Silicon LLP and Qatar Solar Energy, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembay reports from Doha.

    CEO of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and CEO of Qatar Solar Energy Salim Abbassi affixed their signatures to the document. After the signing ceremony, Mr. Salim Abbassi said that the document will solidify and expand cooperation between Qatar Solar Energy and Kazatomprom. The document was inked within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Qatar.

    Tags:
    Industry Kazakhstan News Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!