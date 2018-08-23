Kazatomprom representative elected as WNFM Board member

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing Director for Marketing and Sales at JSC NAC Kazatomprom Dauren Alybayev has been appointed as a Member of the Board of the World Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM), the national company's PR Department said.

The appointment of Alybayev was announced following the results of voting at the WNFM Annual Meeting in Monterey, California.

"Kazatomprom for the first time has its own representative at the WNFM Board. This reflects the willingness of the company as a leading producer of natural uranium to take a more active role in support for the global nuclear industry," the report said.

The World Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM) was established in 1974 to promote international commerce in nuclear fuel materials. The Association comprises the largest nuclear fuel producers, suppliers and consumers.

WNFM membership comprises about 90 companies representing 20 countries. JSC NAC Kazatomprom has been a member of the organization since 2002.