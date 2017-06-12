Kazatomprom signs memos on digitalization of production with world's leading companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the International Exhibition "Astana EXPO-2017" in the pavilion The World of Nuclear Energy the signing of memorandums between NAC Kazatomprom JSC and Cameco Corporation, Uranium One Inc., CGN and AREVA was held, Kazinform has learned from the company 's press service.

All four documents determine the opportunities for cooperation in implementing in Kazatomprom the tasks outlined in the Address of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness" and within the framework of the state program "Digital Kazakhstan".



The sides intend to cooperate in the field of automation, digitalization and robotics at joint ventures, in particular, to develop projects for BigData, IIoT, additive technologies, 3D modeling and cloud technologies. In addition, the memorandums provide for joint seminars, forums, internships with the purpose of sharing experiences.

"In the Address, the Head of State said that it is necessary for the industry and production to translate into digitalization, and today's memorandums are practically the fulfillment of those instructions. Therefore, all our joint ventures will switch to digitalization, will use robotic elements and build work through the analysis of Big data", said Askar Zhumagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom.

At present, the National Atomic Company is actively working to implement the concept of "Industry 4.0". In particular, in Kazatomprom there is a complex automation of the main directions of uranium production. Projects include Digital Mine, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Integrated Planning System, Situation Center, which are the platform for "Industry 4.0".



At the subsidiary enterprise "Kazatomprom-SaUran" the process of robotization of the filling line of finished products is underway. The filling, weighing and shipping of the uranium product will be performed not by workers, but by a robotic complex.



One of the fundamental components of "Industry 4.0" is the Internet of things (the principle of interaction of electronic devices without human intervention). All actual production figures at the company's head office will be supplied by multiple sensors on the equipment. This will provide reliable data and ensure the autonomy of processes, excluding the human factor in production. Production sites will be able to interact with each other, form orders, adjust parameters, and adjust standards.