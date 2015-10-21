Kazatomprom steps up cooperation with American partner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NAC Kazatomprom JSC and Centrus Energy Corp. inked a memorandum of cooperation. CEO Askar Zhumagaliyev signed the memorandum on behalf of Kazatomprom and Senior Vice President Kevin Alldred - on behalf of Centrus Energy Corp., the main supplier of fuel for the American industrial nuclear power plants.

The document outlines the key terms of cooperation for the companies in the nuclear sector. As per document, Kazatomprom and Centrus Energy Corp. will develop mutually beneficial relations on competitive supplies of Kazakhstani uranium to the global market. During his business trip to the U.S., Askar Zhumagaliyev also plans to hold meetings with top managers of the world's largest nuclear energy companies, namely President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company Danny Roderick and President of Cameco Tim Gitzel. Together with his colleagues, Mr. Zhumagaliyev will discuss current situation in the nuclear industry, progress in implementation of joint projects and relevant issues of cooperation. He is expected to invite them to participate in the upcoming EXPO-2017 event in Astana. As part of his trip, Kazatomprom CEO will also visit a nuclear reactor which is under construction now and Westinghouse's plant producing fuel assemblies.