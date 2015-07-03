Kazatomprom supports entrepreneurs of S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC NAC Kazatomprom and Akimat of South Kazakhstan region have agreed to support domestic producers. The corresponding agreement was reached during Askar Zhumagaliyev's working visit to the region.

CEO of JSC NAC Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and Akim of South Kazakhstan region Askar Myrzahmetov have signed an additional agreement to the memorandum of cooperation between the company and the Akimat on local content development. Within this document uranium mining companies intend to conclude with domestic producers of the region contracts totaling 4.6 billion tenge. Thus, in 2015-2016 the National Atomic Company will purchase from local entrepreneurs electrical equipment (transformers), lubricants, clothing, pipes, paper products and etc. Implementation of the agreement will give a multiplier effect for socio-economic development of the region. The meeting of Askar Zhumagaliyev and Askar Myrzahmetov has also discussed the relocation of Kazatomprom subsidiaries' offices from Almaty to Shymkent. Management believes that it will give an additional impetus to the development of the region and create new jobs. During his visit to South Kazakhstan Mr. Zhumagaliyev will get acquainted with the work of the subsidiaries, visit mines and facilities of LLP "TTK", LLP "TGHP", LLP JV "KATKO", LLP "Stepnoye-RU ", LLP "Mining company "Ortalyk", LLP JV "Inkai", LLP "Tau", JSC JV "Akbastau", JSC "Zarechnoye". In addition, A. Zhumagaliyev will visit the branch of "ICT-Zerde" and get acquainted with the operation of the mobile complex for the extraction of uranium of LLP "ICT". The head of the national company also plans to inspect social facilities of LLP "Kazatomprom-Demeu" in the villages Taukent and Kyzemshek.