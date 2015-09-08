Kazaviaspas JSC to provide two helicopters to transport ISS crew meeting group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazaviaspas JSC will provide two helicopters- Mi-8 and "Eurocopter EC-145" - for transportation of the group meeting Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov and other ISS mission crew members Gennady Padalka and Andreas Mogensen, the press service of the company reports.

It bears to remind that Soyuz TMA 18M with Kazakhstani cosmonaut aboard blasted off Baikonur spaceport on September 2. Aydin Aimbetov is expected to perform a series of scientific experiments on the ISS. Namely he is to carry out research in the field of ecology, physics and medicine.

Aimbetov dedicated his first space trip to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan Constitution and 70th anniversary of the Great Victory.