KazAvtoProm: Manufacture of domestic cars multiplied

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Manufacture of cars in Kazakhstan has increased in the first quarter of 2017, Chairman of the Management Board Kazakhstan Association of Automotive Industry "KazAvtoProm" Oleg Alfyorov told a briefing of Central Communications Service.

"After two-year decline in sales and production the results of Q1 2017 turned out to be positive news. The output of cars in Kazakhstan has been growing for the third month in a row, and sales has been demonstrating growth for two quarters. Besides, the demand for locally assembled cars on the whole is rehabilitating much faster than the market. For instance, a year ago only 19 per cent of purchasers chose vehicles produced in Kazakhstan and nowadays every third car bought in the country is of Kazakh manufacture. Moreover, 7 per cent of sales since the beginning of the year account for export to China by Azia Avto Company", Alfyorov said.

According to him, 3,405 cars to the amount of KZT16.4bn were manufactured in the first quarter. It is 4 times more than the same period of the last year. The quantity of produced passenger cars has increased by more than 7 times reaching 3,095 units. Manufacture of trucks for the first quarter has reached 169 units or 31.6 per cent of the last-year figure. Production of buses remains at the same level - 27 units.

The number of domestically made cars sold in the national market since the beginning of the year has amounted to 2,587 units being 25.4 per cent higher than the last-year figure.