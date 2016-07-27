"KazAzot» increases export volume by 3 times in the first quarter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "KazAzot" LLP in the first quarter of 2016 sold 79.2 thousand tonnes of nitrogen fertilizers (ammonium nitrate), 34 500 tonnes of which were exported worth 2.2 billion tenge, that is almost 3 times more than in the first quarter of 2015.

It is noted that before the year-end "KazAzot" plans to export further 82 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.



Recall, Development Bank of Kazakhstan finances a project of complex modernization of "KazAzot" plant in Aktau, aimed at expanding capacity for production of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers. The project is implemented within the framework of the State program of industrial and innovative development of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019, primeminister.kz reports.



The bank informed that as of July 18 of the current year 55% of the bank's funds were directed to purchase of equipment, construction and installation works, including development of "Shagyrly-Shomyshty" gas field. The project, completion of which is scheduled in the second half of 2018, will create 300 new jobs. The plant's employees will number 1 243 people.



Currently installation of ammonia recycling unit from tank and purge gases is on final stage, granulation tower is at design stage. Construction of a gas piston power plant (GPP) with a capacity of 38.9 MW in accordance with "Wartsila" Finnish technology has begun as well, which is to provide installation of generating sets of stationary automated modular design. Construction of new production facilities will ensure the plant with its own electricity and thermal energy, to increase production volume and improve the quality indicators of produced fertilizers.



"Following 2015 "KazAzot" provided 58% of the Kazakhstani market with ammonium nitrate. It is expected that up to 60% of the products used in agriculture and mining, will supply domestic market, the remaining 40% will go for export in Kyrgyzstan , Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia," Director General Ķinis Urakov said.



It should be noted major export contracts were concluded with such companies as: "Tradedinvest Ukraine" LTD (Ukraine), "Selena" LTD (Ukraine), "Agroferta" LTD (Ukraine), "Libera" LTD (Georgia ), "Julita" LTD (Kyrgyzstan), "Borey" JSC (Russia) and others.