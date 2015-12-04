Kazcosmos delegation attends 22nd APRSAF session (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazcosmos headed by Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry Talgat Mussabayev is paying a working visit to Indonesia for the 22nd Session of the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-22).

Vice Chairman of the Aerospace Committee Meirbek Moldabekov, President of JSC National Center of Space Research and Technology Zhumabek Zhantayev, Director of the G. Fessenkov Astrophysical Institute Chingiz Omarov, Director of the Centre for Geographic Information Technologies of JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Ongarbek Alipbeki and Kazcosmos experts are among the members of the delegation.

The forum co-chaired by Indonesia and Japan is attended by the representatives of more than 15 countries.

Kazcosmos experts partook in all four sections of the forum to discuss the issues of application of space development technologies, usage of space environment and space education.

A special session of the forum “Interaction in Space” was devoted to liquidation of the consequences of disasters and the system of support in Asian-Pacific region.

Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev delivered a report on application of space technologies in Kazakhstan at a plenary session.

The participants of the regular APRSAF session expressed great interest in the information about Kazcosmos prospective ’ projects and those being implemented now in Kazakhstan.

According to Mussabayev, Kazakhstan possesses two full-fledged satellite systems – KazSat and KazEOSat. “Our country has moved to a brand new level of development – effective application of space technologies and peaceful use of the world experience in these issues,” said he.