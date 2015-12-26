Kazcosmos, Roscosmos reps met in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazcosmos headed by Talgat Mussabayev met with the representatives of Roscosmos in Moscow.

The parties discussed the course of fulfillment of the decisions of the 3rd session of the Intergovernmental Commission regarding Baikonur. Special attention was given to the implementation of the joint project on establishment of Baiterek Space Rocket Complex at the Baikonur space launching site. In particular, the parties decided to establish a working group which will prepare joint propositions of both space agencies on the terms and conditions of Baiterek project's implementation and further functioning of Baiterek Space Rocket Complex by January 25, 2016. The meeting participants discussed also the issue of training and participation of Baiterek SRP specialists in launching works at the Proton Space Rocket Complex. Roscosmos will compile a list of works at the complex, to which Kazakhstani experts will be attracted. Local employees will likely join these works beginning from March 1, 2016. The representatives of the Kazakh and Russian space agencies are also developing a draft Concept of cooperation at Baikonur complex. By the end of January 2016 they are planning to share their ideas on arrangement of joint research work and prospective areas of joint activities at Baikonur space complex. The parties discussed also a number of relevant issues regarding Baikonur complex, including amendments to the Interstate Agreement on the Status of Baikonur Town, the order of formation and the status of its executive authorities. Following the meeting, Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Investment and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev and Director General of Roscosmos Corporation Igor Komarov signed a protocol of intentions on further effective work at Baikonur complex.