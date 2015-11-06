Kazcosmos signed declaration on cooperation with National Center for Space Studies of France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Musabayev and of the National Center for Space Studies of France Jean-Yves Le Gall signed a declaration on intentions in the sphere of development of cooperation in the space sphere within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to France, the press service of Kazcosmos informs.

"The document outlines the future actions in terms of cooperation between Kazcosmos and the National Center for Space Studies of France. As of today, we are jointly with our French colleagues implementing two large projects on creation of the remote earth probe system and construction of the assembly and test complex of spacecraft," the head of Kazcosmos told.

During the official events, Talgat Musabayev held a number of meetings with representatives of French space companies focusing on development of cooperation in the space sphere.