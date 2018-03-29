Kazcosmos to create space monitoring system for ministries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Airspace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Airspace Industry of Kazakhstan has started work on creation and development of space data infrastructure based on Earth remote sensing data and satellite navigation for the purpose of different industry goals of ministry agencies and organizations.

"The national operator of the ERS and satellite navigation will provide state agencies and organizations with free services of space data processing and analysis and provide access to this data via geoportals.

Geoportal is a subsystem of space monitoring designed for complex solution of different goals in different industries using ERS data.

In 2018 space monitoring includes solution of the goals of four ministries: the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investments and Development.

Once introduced the space monitoring system will allow government agencies to perform better evaluation, planning and decision-making process and improve performance in general due to minimized field research and enhanced detection of errors and violations.