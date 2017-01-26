Kazenergy plans big meetings during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The closing event of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will be the XI Eurasian KAZENERGY forum "Creating Future Energy" organized by KAZENERGY Association.

There will be presented the National energy report of KAZENERGY-2017 containing updated statistical and analytical materials on development of fuel and energy complex of the country. This has been informed yesterday during the meeting of the Council of KAZENERGY Associations chaired by Timur Kulibayev.

KAZENERGY has launched active work on preparation for the Ministerial Conference and the Eighth International Energy Forum for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the UN as part of EXPO-2017. It is planned to adopt the Ministerial declaration which will enter the basis of the Manifesto of values - the resulting document of all events of EXPO-2017.

The decision of the international community on creation of the International center for development of "green" technologies and investment projects in Astana under the auspices of the UN at the initiative of the Head of state is to be one of the important events of the meeting.

Chief Executive of the Association Ramazan Zhampiyisov reported on the activities of KAZENERGY Association within EXPO-2017 ". He informed that on the sidelines of the International exhibition the Association will organize a number of significant and important events including the Ministerial Conference under the auspices of five regional commissions of the UN and the 8th International forum "Ensuring Sustainable Development of Energy" (June 11-14, 2017), and the XI Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum "Creating Energy of the Future".