KAZENERGY plans to use cooperation with WPC within preparation for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani oil and gas association "KAZENERGY" and its members have been invited to take part in the sitting on preparation for holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana today.

As Deputy Chairman of the Board of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Alisher Pirmetov noted, according to scientists, about 50% of all energy will be generated from renewable energy sources by 2050. In this regard, companies participating in the sitting can contribute to search and development of the new forms of the green energy. Treating ecology right, introduction of new safe methods of extraction of hydrocarbons are all important.

According to A. Pirmenov, Astana EXPO-2017 is interested in participation of big world companies, because their presence itself will generate the interest in the event. Therefore, the signed in 2014 memorandum on cooperation between the National Company and KAZENERGY Association provides for big opportunities for active participation of the association and its members in the exhibition.

In turn, Director General of KAZENERGY Association Bolat Akchulakov noted that many years of cooperation with the biggest international organizations and institutes working in the sphere of oil and gas, electricity, alternative and renewable energy sources can be useful in preparation and holding of the international exhibition.

Measures on preparation for the EXPO-2017 are taken within the framework of the signed memorandum. Thus, the Association signed memorandums with the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency. It also reached an agreement with the World Petroleum Council and the International Energy Forum on holding of joint events.

Besides, reaching of an agreement with the European Economy Commission of the UN on holding of the conference of the energy ministers of the UN European Energy Commission member states and the international forum titled "Energy for sustainable development" in 2017 in Astana is considered a significant success.

It is especially notable that an agreement on holding of the Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY within the EXPO exhibition was reached at the talks. B. Akchulakov also stressed that the Association would continue to render support to member companies and Astana EXPO-2017 Company in terms of preparation for the exhibition.



