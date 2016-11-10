Kazgeology and KIGAM discuss joint exploration activities

ASTANA-SEOUL. KAZINFORM - As part of the state visit of Kazakhstan President to Seoul RoK Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Chairman of Kazgeology JSC Galym Nurzhanov met with President of KIGAM Korean Institute of Geological Sciences and Mineral Resources Joong-Ho Synn. The purpose of the meeting was to get acquainted with the Institute and discuss the perspectives of cooperation in geological exploration in Kazakhstan.



KIGAM presented the Kazakhstan delegation the innovation technologies, approaches and methods applied in geological exploration and expressed interest in search of polymetal ore and rare metals in Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of Kazakhstan-Korean business forum the parties signed Cooperation Memorandum between KIGAM and Kazgeology JSC for geological exploration activities in Kazakhstan. The Korean institute appeared ready to finance promising projects and start joint work in 2017. The document was signed by Chairman of Board of Kazgeology Galym Nurzhanov and President of KIGAM Joong-Ho Synn.





KIGAM expressed intention to share experience and provide consulting help to Kazgeology to form geological cluster in Kazakhstan, train specialists and enhance qualification of personnel in mining industry of the country.

Also Chairman of Kazgeology met with new President of KORES Kim Yen-Min. The parties discussed the current status of cooperation in the joint project on Dyussembay area (exploration of new polymetals field) in Karaganda region, and defined the plans for the next year.



