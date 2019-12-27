Kazhydromet announces storm warning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, residents of Aktobe region are warned about fog and black ice. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Dense fog will blanket Kostanay region. Ice slick is also expected in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Snow, fog and black ice are predicted for West Kazakhstan region. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.