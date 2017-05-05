Kazhydromet announces weather forecast for May 6-10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet informed, an active southern cyclone will bring rains, thunderstorms and stiff wind to most regions of the country in the two days coming. Heavy rains are predicted May 6 for southern regions and on May 7 - for southeastern parts, primarily in mountainous areas.

The anti-cyclone moving from the European part of the Russian Federation will stop the precipitation in southern Kazakhstan on May 8, in eastern and central parts on May 8-9 and on May 9 in northern and northeastern regions. Another cyclone will bring rainy weather to these regions on May 10.

Western and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan will be influenced by atmospheric fronts due to which gloomy and rainy weather will dominate in these areas.