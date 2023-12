NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A storm warning has been declared by RSE Kazhydromet in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog and black ice are expected in the city of Petropavlovsk on October 19. Wind intensification will reach 15-20 m/s. Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.

Kazhydromet warn road users of black ice and ask people to drive with caution during night and morning hours.