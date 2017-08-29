Kazhydromet: dry day ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pattern of dry weather will continue on the greater part of the country on Tuesday. Only in the north of Kazakhstan will frontal passage cause showers and thunderstorms. Winds are expected to strengthen across the country causing dust storms in the south and south-west. Fog will blanket northern regions overnight and in the early hours of Tuesday.

Overnight in Akmola, as well as in the afternoon in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions winds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog is expected in North-Kazakhstan region overnight. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

Wind strengthening and dust storms are expected in Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions during the day.

Extreme heat is expected in the afternoon in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, as well as in some parts of West-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.