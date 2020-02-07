Kazhydromet issues blowing storm warning for several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in the capital and several regions of the republic, RSE Kazhydromet reported.

According to the information, rain, snow, black ice, fog, blowing snow and strong southwest wind gusting to 23 m/s are expected in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Rain, snow, fog and ice slick are predicted for Mangystau region. Northeast wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s. Rain is forecast for Aktau. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

Southern wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. Chance of a storm here is 90-100%.