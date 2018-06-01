Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm alert for Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

South-west, west winds gusting to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, and 30 m/s and more in south-west of the region with thunderstorms, hail are to batter Zhambyl region on Saturday.



Heavy downpours are to fall across East Kazakhstan on June 3. Thunderstorms, hail and squall, winds blowing with speed of 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s, and 30m/s and more are forecast on Sunday for the whole region.



North, north-west wind increases to blow today 15-20 m/s all day long in West Kazakhstan. Freezing weather is expected on Saturday night in the region.