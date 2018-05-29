Kazhydromet issues weather warning for Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm alerts for Astana city, Akmola and Kostanay regions.

North-east wind transitioning to north-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail are predicted to locally batter Akmola region on May 30.



North-east wind transitioning to north-west wind with speed of 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23 m/s, thunderstorms and hail are forecast to hit Astana tomorrow in the daytime.



Thunderstorms, strong wind, hail are expected to strike Kostanay region on Wednesday with air frost projected at night.



As earlier reported, storm alerts are in effect for North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.