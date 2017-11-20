Kazhydromet Monday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Met Office, frontal passage will cause precipitation on most of the country's territory on Monday. It will be dry only in the south and north-west of Kazakhstan. Forecasters also warn of patchy fog, ice, winds strengthening and snowstorms.

In Almaty region, winds will reach 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 23-28 m/s.

Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s will hit East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

Snowstorms, roads icing are expected on Monday in Pavlodar region. Winds will strengthen up 15-20 m/s in some parts of the region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and fog are expected in Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

Patchy fog will decrease visibility in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.