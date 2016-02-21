Kazhydromet: No precipitation in Kazakhstan Feb 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 21, while western regions will be hit by snowfall and stiff wind and black ice covering the roads. Fog will blanket parts of western Kazakhstan too, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Some areas of Almaty region will be stricken by wind gusts up to 15-20 m per s.

Snow drift, fog and wind speed increase up to 18 m per s are predicted for Aktobe region.

Nighttime fog and black ice are forecast for Mangistau region. Fog will blanket parts of Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, and East Kazakhstan, Akmola, South Kazakhstan regions at night.

Black ice, fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in West Kazakhstan region.