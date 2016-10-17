Kazhydromet predicts precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, October 17. Heavy rainfall is expected in southern parts of the country. Fog will blanket some areas. Black ice and strong gusts of wind are predicted too.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice are forecast for Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Foggy and windy weather is predicted also for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will descend in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.



Gusts of wind in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to 17-22 m per s.



Black ice will form in some areas of Mangistau region and wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s there.