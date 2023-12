NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has predicted rain and snow in Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions on April 8.

15-20 mps southern wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in the city of Nur-Sultan on April 7-8. Air temperature during night hours will drop to 0 -8C°.