Kazhydromet's Monday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZFINORM According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather pattern will persist in Kazakhstan on Monday, March 12.

Mets warn of ice, strong winds, snowstorms, as well as heavy precipitation in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Most of the country will be blanketed in fog.

Fog, ice, winds strengthening up to 15-25 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions will be covered in fog. Met office warns of icy road conditions, winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and fog are expected in Almaty and South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions on Monday.

Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, as well as Akmola regions. Drivers and pedestrians in Karaganda region are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Strong winds up to 18 m/s are expected in Aktobe region, according to Kazhydromet.