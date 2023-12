NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is forecast in most regions of the country on March 17-19, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The south-eastern tropospheric flows will bring warmth to the eastern half of the country. The cold anti-cyclone will lead to air temperature decrease in western and then in other parts of Kazakhstan.

Fog and ice slick are predicted in some areas.