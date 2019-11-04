Kazhydromet warns of weather deterioration in several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced in the Kazakh capital and five regions, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Foggy conditions, black ice and a 18mps southwestern wind are forecast in Kostanay region from 09:00pm November 4 to 09:00pm November 5. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Nur-Sultan from 09:00pm November 4 to 09:00 November 5. Storm possibility is 80-85%.

Almaty region will see vwet snow, black ice, a 15-20mps wind from 09:00pm November 4 to 09:00 November 5. The mercury is expected to drop to 0-5°C at night. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region from 08:00pm November 4 to 09:00pm November 5. Black ice and a 15-20mps northwestern and western wind are forecast as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Ground blizzard, fog and black ice are predicted in Akmola region from 09:00pm November 4 to 09:00pm November 5. A 15-20mps wind will strike the region too. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps northeastern wind are forecast in Turkestan region from 09:00pm November 4 to 09:00pm November 5. Storm possibility is 90-95%.