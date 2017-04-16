Kazhydromet weather forecast for Sunday
In Akmola, Pavlodar, and North-Kazakhstan regions wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, with gusts in some places up to 25-30 m/s. In Akmola and Pavlodar regions patchy fog is expected.
In Kostanay and Karaganda region wind will reach 15-20 m/s gusting to up to 25 m/s. Patchy fog is expected.
Some parts of South-Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorms, wind reaching 15-20 with gusts of up to 23 m/s.
In some parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions wind will strength to up to 15-20 m/s. Fog will blanket Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon, and Kyzylorda, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan at night.
In Almaty region wind is expected to reach 18-23 m/s causing dust storms. A thunderstorm is expected here in the daytime.
In Mangystau region - patchy fog.