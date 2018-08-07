Kazinform, Afghanistan’s Ufuq News ink MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and Ufuq News, an Afghan news agency, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are ready to cooperate with you as a partner. We can be helpful to each other for the benefit of our countries," Mohammad Mahdi Nuri said after the signing ceremony.

In turn, General Director of Kazinform News Agency Askar Umarov expressed confidence that the cooperation will be beneficial in all respects. "We should provide more information about each other because we are in the same region," he said.

The Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the two news agencies is aimed at enhancing professional cooperation in the field of information exchange. In particular, the parties agreed to maintain a regular exchange of latest and credible news materials about topical events in the domestic and international life of the countries.

Over the past years, Kazinform has signed memorandums with more than 30 various news agencies including TASS (Russia), AzerTAc (Azerbaijan), Anadolu Agency (Turkey), BelTA (Belarus), IRNA (Iran), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), Yonhap (South Korea), UzA (Uzbekistan), Armenpress (Armenia), Khovar (Tajikistan), to name but a few.