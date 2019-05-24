Kazinform Agency, Atyrau-Akparat Media Holding sign memo of coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency and Atyrau-Akparat Regional Media Holding signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A delegation of Atyrau-Akparat LLP visited the office of Kazinform News Agency in Nur-Sultan to get familiarized with the Agency's activity. The document was signed by the two agencies' chiefs.

As per the memorandum the sides will regularly exchange reliable information materials on the events occurring in the country and the world. The document is called to promote production of high-quality domestic content, establishment of a common information space as well as formation and development of convergent journalism.



Noteworthy to say, that Kazinform is presently working on expansion of its stringers network in the regions.



Atyrau-Akparat LLP was established in 2011. The regional media holding includes Prikaspiiskaya Kommuna and Atyrau newspapers, seven newspapers of municipalities, a publishing house, a printing office and ATPress.kz news website.



Kazinform is a leading news agency of the country which cooperates with more than 40 news agencies of the world such as TASS (Russia), AZERTAC (Azerbaijan), Anadolu (Turkey), Xinhua (China), Télam (Argentina), The Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), Yonhap (South Korea), UzA (Uzbekistan), Middle East News Agency (Egypt), Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (Brazil), Hovar (Tajikistan), ANA-MPA (Greece), Ufuq News (Afghanistan) and many others.