Kazinform, Astana TV presenting 'Amazing Kazakhstan'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform News Agency jointly with Astana TV Channel made a series of documentaries "Amazing Kazakhstan". The first episode of the unique project has been released.

"Amazing Kazakhstan" is the nature of present-day Kazakhstan with its unrevealed mysteries, incomparable places, and special people.

Visiting all corners of Kazakhstan, including the most remote villages, the crew also filmed the incredible sites of nature.

In addition, the main characters of the film were ordinary people who set a good example for others. In fact, the fate of each of these people can be the plot for the film.

This is one of such films. The story of Serik, who went blind and moved from the city to the village, bears no resemblance to the lives of other people. Taking 8 goats bought on credit, he hung bells on them and went to the mountains. Going by the sounds, atmospheric pressure, and the wind direction, he lives in the midst of mountains.

We think that the audience will like the video because "Amazing Kazakhstan" is an insightful project full of useful information for viewers with strong aesthetic sense.