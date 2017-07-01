Kazinform awarded for contribution to Kazakh diplomatic service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has congratulated Kazakh and foreign journalists on the Day of Communication and Information Workers and presented a number of media employees with award pins "25th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform News Agency reports.

The minister also handed in the award pin to Kalamkas Abuova, State Information Policy Adviser to Kazinform General Director.

In addition, the journalists could ask questions to the foreign minister in an informal setting .

Recall, the Kazakhstan Diplomatic Service Day is celebrated on July 2. Presidential Decree No. 837 dd. July 1, 2009 "On Amendment to the Republic of Kazakhstan President Decree No. 3827 dd. January 20, 1998 "On Professional and Other Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the list of professional and other holidays was supplemented with the Day of the Diplomatic Service.