Kazinform, Brazil's EBC sign MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Brazilian media holding Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).

The document is aimed at strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two media leaders with regards to information exchange, organization and provision of information support for visits of heads of state, official delegations, as well as other interstate events held in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The signing ceremony took place at EBC headquarters in Brasilia. The document was signed by EBC's Director-President Laerte Rímoli, Director of the holding's Journalism Department Lourival Macedo and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov.

During the signing ceremony, the sides expressed hope that the cooperation between Kazinform and EBC will contribute to further development of the Kazakh-Brazilian partnership, promotion of cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Empresa Brasil de Comunicação was created in 2007. Today it is responsible for the content and management of TV Brasil, TV Brasil Internacional, eight EBC radio stations, Agência Brasil and Radioagência Nacional news agencies and the EBC Portal. The holding also runs the government's official channel TV NBR, and the radio program A Voz do Brasil.