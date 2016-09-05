Kazinform changes content and website design

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency extends the content of its news, changes website design, modernizes mobile applications and works on the website's further promotion, according to Director General Assel Tulegenova who said it at a briefing in Astana on Monday.

“As before, news about state policy and socio-economic spheres remain priority one for us. Nevertheless, our objective is to meet the interests of ordinary people. Therefore, we will post news conforming to these interests,” A. Tulegenova noted.

According to her, the changes in the content were introduced with the consideration of readers’ preferences, including such topics as accidents, crimes, corruption, finances, real estate, popular people, scandals etc. The Agency will actively use information from social media, citizens’ requests, complaints and messages sent via various messengers, like Whats App and others.

The updated graphic design of the website and a new structure of the main page will simplify perceiving large amount of information and will let the readers concentrate on the main topics.

Such kind of modernization will make the website more attractive and available to the readers. As a result, the Agency expects to increase the daily number of active users from 27,000 to 45,000.





