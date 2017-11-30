  • kz
    Kazinform, China News Service sign MoU

    13:24, 30 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform has signed a memorandum of understanding with China News Service .

    In particular, the sides agreed to establish information exchange in order to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China.

    The agencies plan to implement joint information projects with the objective to ensure coverage of cultural, economic, sporting and political issues in the media.

    Within the framework of the memorandum, Kazinform and China News Service also plan to conclude a cooperation agreement.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Mass media Interesting facts and stories China News Top Story
