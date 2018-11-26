Kazinform correspondents named best in Gazhayip Burabay competition

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Correspondents of Kazinform International News Agency - Damir Baimanov and Oksana Matassova - became the winners of Gazhayip Burabay (Magic Burabay) competition in the nomination "Best Article in Internet Mass Media."

The awards ceremony took place in Kokshetau, Akmola region.



Besides, the region's authorities presented the First Aqmola Tourism Awards prize to the best tourist companies, hotels, recreation and resort facilities and tour guides.