Kazinform, Diamond Ring ink MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and Diamond Ring, a Kazakh boxing promotion company, have signed today in Astana an official Memorandum of Cooperation, Sportinform reports.

The document that lays the foundation for the partnership was signed by General Director of Kazinform News Agency Askar Umarov and Head of the promotion company Lashin Aimagambetov.

"We are much privileged to become Diamond Ring's media partner," said Askar Umarov, General Director of Kazinform. "The promotion company of Lashin Aimagambetov, whom I would like to thank for this initiative, popularizes sports in our country and fosters patriotism, representing the interests of our boxing stars on the world stage. After all, 20 years ago we could not imagine that someday our athletes would shine in the U.S. best rings or would have fans abroad! For our part, we will make every effort so that any reader could learn as much as possible about the achievements of Kazakh athletes via our newswire. We have set the stage for our great cooperation!" he highlighted.



Diamond Ring boxing promotion company started operating in Kazakhstan nearly five years ago. DR's most prominent representatives are WBC International champion super featherweight Bekman Soylybayev (12-0, 4 KOs) and undefeated prospect Aidar Sharibayev (7-0, 6 KOs).





"Our company has been engaged in promotional activities for the fifth year in a row," Head of Diamond Ring Lashin Aimagambetov said. "Today we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with "Kazinform" International News Agency and its sports news agency "SPORTINFORM". We highly appreciate that they responded to our proposal. Besides, we are happy that from now on we will promote the interests of our boxers on such a respectable news platform. Our organization will do its best to deliver good news to Kazinform readers. One of such, I think, will be the official confirmation of the next bout of our prospect Aidar Sharibayev to be held on April 12 in the U.S. Aidar will fight against Andrew Cancio, a boxer sanctioned by the World Boxing Association, for the WBA Intercontinental Champion title in the super featherweight division. The remarkable thing is that the bout will be aired live on ESPN TV channel (U.S.).".



