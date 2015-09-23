Kazinform Dir Gen Dauren Diyarov met with Politburo Standing Committee member Liu Yunshan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Dauren Diyarov has met today with member of the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (Politburo Standing Committee) Liu Yunshan in the course of his trip to Beijing for 2015 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road.

"In a downturn period we need offbeat decisions. One of such measures is the initiative of the PRC Chairman Xi Jinping "One Belt & One Road. The recent visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to China demonstrated both countries' common approaches to the world - the countries decided to integrate Kazakhstan's "Nurly Zhol" and China's "One Belt & One Road" programs," Diyarov said during the meeting. Following the exchange of views with the representatives of foreign mass media (Indonesian Antara, Spain's EFE, Russia's TASS, Belarusian BELTA, Kyrgyz KABAR, as well as mass media of the U.S., Great Britain, India, Argentina, Mexico and other countries) who also participated in the Forum, Liu Yunshan said China does not impose its will on the countries located along One Belt & One Road. This project aims at universal prosperity and development. The organizer of the Forum is the official newspaper of China's Communist Party - People's Daily. Attending the forum are representatives of 155 media structures from 59 countries and the United Nations Correspondents Association, Chinese government officials, secretaries of the party committees of Chinese provinces, Chinese banks, corporations etc.