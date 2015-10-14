Kazinform Dir Gen: Our key objective is to make Kazakhstan one of the largest business, transport-logistics and financial hubs of Asia (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Dauren Diyarov was honored to participate in New History of the Silk Road Media Forum.

Taking the floor, Dauren Diyarov reminded of the speech delivered by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the UN General Assembly's 70th jubilee session in New York where he initiated to shift the UN Headquarters to Asia. "According to experts, this initiative can be implemented in a long-term outlook. One of the evidences can be the idea of establishment of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the idea that was voiced by the Kazakh President in 1992 from the UN rostrum. Presided by China to date, the CICA has turned into a pillar of cooperation among the countries of the continent," said Diyarov. According to him, China has become the initiator of one of the key engines of prosperity not only for Asian states but also for the entire world. "I mean One Belt, One Road project. As is known, for the first time the initiatives on joint establishment of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road were put forward by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in Kazakhstan and Indonesia respectively. Today this project unites many countries of the continent," noted he. "Kazakhstan adopted Nurly Zhol Program prioritizing development of its transport-logistics and industrial-energy infrastructure. Our key objective is to make Kazakhstan one of the largest business, transport-logistics and financial hubs of Asia. In compliance with the agreements reached between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping we shifted to the stage of political coupling of Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol new economic policy and China's One Belt, One Road initiative," Diyarov highlighted. The Head of Kazinform expressed confidence that year 2015 announced The Year of One Belt, One Road by China had been successful. "We see real rapprochement of nations and countries in all spheres of public relations," he added. Diyarov recalled that on September 21 China organized and successfully hosted One Belt, One Road Media Cooperation Forum. Following the event People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, and Kazinform Agency entered into a memorandum of cooperation on information support of One Belt, One Road project and Nurly Zhol Program. Noteworthy to say, that in this memorandum Kazinform represents both Kazakhstan and the whole Central Asian region as a partner of People's Daily newspaper. A delegation of Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan and People's Assembly of Kazakhstan visited China ahead of the forum to hold fruitful negotiations with the Chinese leadership. "We expect to hold numerous bilateral and multilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian events till the end of the year. These meetings will, undoubtedly, contribute to further implementation of the project on joint establishment of One Belt, One Road, revival of the Silk Road and overall prosperity," he resumed. The forum brought together the representatives of more than 50 media-structures from 23 countries - Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Sri-Lanka, Sudan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vietnam as well as senior officials of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, the State Commission on Development and Reforms, businessmen and employees of research institutions and centres of China. The forum was held on the sidelines of The Asian Political Parties' Special Conference on the Silk Road to be attended by the representatives of 64 political associations from 31 countries. President of Cyprus, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, speakers of the parliaments of Laos, Georgia, Mongolia and Bangladesh will be honored guests at the conference. The theme of the conference is "New Vision for the Silk Road. New Action for Common Development". Three panel discussions will be organized within the conference: "Political Leadership, New Consensus for Political Parties", "Interpersonal Ties: New Dialogue of Civilizations" and "Economic Integration: New Impulse to Development".