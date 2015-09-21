Kazinform Director General gives speech at 2015 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Dauren Diyarov gave a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2015 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road in Beijing.

Attending the forum are representatives of 155 media structure from 59 countries and the United Nations Correspondents Association, as well as Chinese government official. In his speech Dauren Diyarov noted that President Nazarbayev's visit to China in early September opened a brand-new page in Kazakhstan-China cooperation and is expected to bring in sync Kazakhstan's New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol and China's One Belt, One Road Initiative. "Amid global and regional changes, challenges and problems the world faces today, the One Belt, One Road Initiative is aimed at the preservation of free trade and open economic system and strengthening of mutually profitable cooperation between its participants," Mr. Diyarov said. The Director General of Kazinform News Agency also touched upon the development of Kazakhstani-Chinese relations: "Since 2014 the countries have been expanding horizons of their cooperation in the sphere of industrialization and investments. In particular, 48 investment projects totaling $30 billion have been selected and the Memorandum of Cooperation in the sphere of industrialization and investments has been signed. During President Nazarbayev's visit the sides inked 25 documents worth nearly $23 billion." Dauren Diyarov also talked about the priorities of Kazakhstan's New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol, including development of transport and logistics as well as industrial and energy infrastructures. In his words, the overarching goal ‘is to turn Kazakhstan into one of the largest business, transport, logistics and financial hubs in Asia'. According to Mr. Diyarov, joint global initiatives, economic cooperation, mutual understanding and friendship are the things that have brought Kazakhstan and China together. Strengthening of good neighborly and friendly relations with China is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. "As it was noted at the highest level, Kazakhstan and China will exert joint efforts to give Asia and the world new chances and space for cooperation within the Silk Economic Road," he stressed. "As the head of one of the leading mass media in Kazakhstan, I'm particularly interested in deepening of cooperation in the sphere of mass media. On the 13th of August this year Kazinform marked its 95th anniversary. We've received many congratulatory messages from other foreign mass media and our colleagues from China," Mr. Diyarov noted, thanking those present for congratulations. "I hope that this forum will promote further strengthening of cooperation between us and implementation of the One Belt, One Road concept," he concluded.