Kazinform - first and only news agency with international status in Kazakhstan - Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov has congratulated Kazinform International Information Agency on its 95th founding anniversary.

"On behalf of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC I would like to congratulate the staff and readership of Kazinform news agency on its 95th anniversary! Kazinform is the first and only news agency in Kazakhstan with the international status. For almost one hundred years the agency has been the source of reliable information about the developments in Kazakhstan and the herald of its bright future," Mr. Yessimov's congratulatory letter reads. In the letter, he also praised the work done by Kazinform correspondents in covering the preparations for EXPO 2017 event in Astana. In conclusion, Mr. Yessimov expressed confidence that Kazinform will play a special role in reporting the latest news about the upcoming EXPO event and wished the agency every success in the future.