Kazinform included into PyeongChang News Service Network

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform has signed an agreement with Korean Yonhap news agency to gain access to its PyeongChang News Service Network (PNN).

Though the PNN Yonhap will be providing Kazinform, as well as a number of other agencies around the world, with the latest news articles and graphics from the XXIII Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As previously reported, the XXIII Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games or PyeongChang 2018 are scheduled to take place in February and March of next year in South Korea.