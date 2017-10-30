Kazinform, InDepthNews agree to cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and InDepthNews (IDN) signed the memorandum of cooperation.

InDepthNews is a flagship agency of the International Press Syndicate and its partner, the Global Cooperation Council, founded in 1983. It offers news analyses, features, reports and viewpoints that impact the world and its peoples. It has a separate section dedicated to news from Central Asia.



It is worth noting that the International Press Syndicate - formerly Globalom Media Information, Communication, Publishing Agency was established in 2009. It is committed to social and ethical responsibility. It is registered in Berlin, Singapore, Tokyo and has a division in Canada.



As per memorandum, Kazinform and IDN will exchange information on the news inside and outside of Kazakhstan in English and Chinese. Also, the sides agreed to share best practices and hold joint professional growth workshops for journalists.