Kazinform inks ‘historic' memorandum with Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and Anadolu Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation in Istanbul today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorandum was inked by Deputy General Director of Anadolu Agency Mr. Mustafa Özkaya and First Deputy General Director of Kazinform Daniyar Uteshev. In attendance at the signing ceremony were Counselor of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul Mr. Bauyrzhan Abdrakhmanov, Cultural Director of the Kazakh Fund in Istanbul Ms Anara Baizhanova as well as the top management of the top-ranking Turkish news agency.







During the meeting, Mr. Uteshev noted that this year both agencies will mark 98th anniversary since their establishment. "The signing of this memorandum in the run-up to the 100th anniversary of our news agencies will open the new page in the development of bilateral relations between our countries - Kazakhstan and Turkey," he stressed.



In his turn, Mr. Özkaya said the signing of the document ‘is a historic milestone'.



After the signing ceremony, representatives of Kazinform News Agency familiarized with day-to-day work of their Turkish colleagues.



It should be mentioned that the signing of the memorandum was arranged with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.







