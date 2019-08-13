Kazinform International News Agency marks its 99th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, Kazinform International News Agency celebrates its 99th anniversary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Agency became the first inKazakhstan to gain an international status.

Throughout 99 years, the Agency has beendisseminating news related to the President, the Government and the Parliament ofKazakhstan, ministries, public institutions, about theaccidents, cultural and sport achievements as well as world news. The mainprinciple of the Agency is to accurately, promptly and impartially cover the news. Kazinform disseminates information in the Kazakh,Russian, English and Chinese languages. The news in Kazakh are also published in the Cyrillic, Latin and Arabicscripts.

Kazinform has a wide network ofcorrespondents both in the country and abroad.

Kazinform Agency is a member of the Organizationof Asia-Pacific News Agencies, the Associationof National News Agencies of the CIS countries, the Organization of theTurkic-Speaking Countries’ News Agencies and the International Organization of TurkicCulture (TURKSOY). Kazinform is a partner of major news agencies of the world.

Kazinform wasestablished on August 13, 1920 as the Orenburg-Turgai department of the RussianTelegraph Agency (ROSTA). In 1925 it was renamed as KazROST. In 1937 the newsagency was transferred to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR as theKazTAG. In 1997, by a decree of the President of the Republic of KazakhstanNo.3625 it was renamed as KazAAG .

The National CompanyKazinform JSC was founded in 2002 on the ground of KazAAG agency.

As per the Government’s resolution No.887 as ofAugust 1, 2011, the JSC NC Kazakh News Agency was reorganized and merged with JSC Kazakhstan Republican TVand Radio Corporation. On October 16,2013, based on a decision of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhstan TV andRadio Corporation, LLP Kazinform International News Agency was established.

Askar Umarov has been Director General of Kazinform Agency since 2017.

Apart from newsmaterials, Kazinform Agency has a large archive of exclusive photo and videomaterials.

Kazinform is the onlyKazakhstani news agency which publishes regional news andinfographic in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.