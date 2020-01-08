Kazinform International News Agency to celebrate its 100th anniversary on 13 August 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year on the 13th of August the oldest news agency in Kazakhstan Kazinform International News Agency will commemorate its 100th milestone.

The history of the news agency began on August 13, 1920 when it was established as the Orenburg-Turgai department of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA) under the All-Union Central Executive Committee. Throughout its history the news agency existed under different names KirROSTA, KazROSTA, KazTASS. Since 1937 it operated under the name KazTAG as part of TASS, the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union. After Kazakhstan attained its independence, the news agency became a government-owned one. In July 1991, it was transformed from the Information Agency under the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR to the Kazakh State News Agency. Later, in November 1997, the Kazakh News Agency KazAAG was established on the basis of KazTAG. The National Company Kazinform JSC was founded in 2002 on the ground of KazAAG agency. Later, Kazinform underwent a number of transformations, and in late 2019 Kazinform International News Agency JSC was established.

Today, Kazinform remains the go-to source for comprehensive and reliable information on the activities of government bodies, changes in legislation, appointments and reshuffles in the highest echelons of power, keeping the nation and the world in the know about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan. In addition, Kazinform correspondents abroad keep our readership posted on the recent developments in the international arena. With the help of its foreign partner-news agencies across the globe Kazinform International News Agency promotes Kazakhstan’s positive image in foreign mass media.

Kazinform International News Agency actively participates in Kazakhstan’s historical mission to spiritually unite Kazakhs around the world. More than 15 years ago Kazinform was one of the first news agencies to launch its newsfeed in the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet and then another one in the Arab script.

Kazinform International News Agency is one of the leaders among 527 news web portals operating in the CIS. Kazinform is a member of several international associations, including the International Association of News Agencies OANA (Organization of News Agencies in Asia and the Pacific), the Association of National News Agencies of CIS countries, the news agencies of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the news agencies of member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation; the news agencies of the Caspian Bordering Countries. It also boasts partner relations with over 40 international news agencies, namely TASS, Xinhua, IRNA, Kyodo and more. Over 100 republican and foreign mass media use the information and news provided by Kazinform in their day-to-day activities.