Kazinform, IRNA sign MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana Director General of the International News Agency Kazinform, Askar Umarov and Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammad Khodadi signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Among other things, the parties agreed to exchange news services, implement joint projects and hold joint events such as master classes, training courses, photo exhibitions, etc.

IRNA's Managing Director has already made a tour of Astana and was impressed with the rapid development of the new capital of Kazakhstan. In Astana, Mohammad Khodadi is also scheduled to visit the international exhibition EXPO-2017 on which he plans to publish a series of materials.



IRNA is the official information agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Agency's presence is not limited to the Internet and includes a nationwide newspaper 'Iran', as well as several other periodicals. IRNA has an extensive network of foreign offices in many regions of the world.

KAZINFORM is the leading state news agency and the first one in Kazakhstan to receive international status. The Agency has the largest network of correspondents among Kazakhstani media with 15 offices in all regions of the country and correspondents working in Russia, China, Turkey, UAE, EU, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Kazinform currently cooperates with 22 news agencies, including TASS (Russia), AzerTAC (Azerbaijan), Anadolu (Turkey), Belta (Belarus) and others. This year the Agency signed 5 new memorandums with leading German, Turkmen, UAE, and Chinese news agencies, as well as with the SCO Secretariat.